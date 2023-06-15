A FATHER and his eight-year-old son endured a terrifying trip home when their car came under fire from a suspected air rifle in Bridge Street smashing the passenger window where the young boy was sitting.

John Delaney* from Stratford and his son, Mark, were horrified when the broken glass showered the young boy on Tuesday evening at 6.50pm last week as they drove home from the leisure centre in broad daylight through on one of the busiest streets in Stratford.

Shattered van window.

The shocking act of criminal behaviour left Mark unable to sleep that night as John explains.