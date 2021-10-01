The family of Emily Hasson have told of their shock and devastation after she died in a road accident earlier this month.

The 25-year-old died after her Nissan Micra collided with a Land Rover Discovery on Campden Road, Lower Clopton, at 1.40pm on 9th September.

In a statement, her family said: “Taken from us too early, our beautiful daughter Emily leaves behind a three-year-old son.”

The young mum had moved to Meon Vale after living in Alcester.

Emily Hasson (51712266)

Emily’s mum, Tracey Hasson Wharrad, said her “world would never be the same” after losing her “beautiful angel” in a Facebook post.

Describing her daughter, she said: “Emily Ann was my loveable Fiesty daughter, but under that exterior she was a pussycat with a great sense of humour, and is going to leave a hole in our hearts and lives forever. RIP my girl you will always be by my side.”

Meanwhile grieving partner Ryan McDonagh added his thoughts. He said: “Coming home from work to that dreaded knock on the door from the police that one of your loved ones has passed away in a car accident.”

Describing himself as “absolutely lost for words”, he continued: “We had such a bright future together and for it all to be taken away so quickly.”

Emily’s brother Callum Hasson also shared a tribute addressing his sister, he said: “You meant the world to me as not just a sister but a best friend. I would do anything just to see you again and be able to say goodbye. You will always have a place in my heart and will never be forgotten.”

He finished: “Thank you for all the memories that we had and helping me become who I am today, I couldn’t have hoped for a better person to grow up with. I love you so much.”

As reported previously reported, two ambulances, three paramedics, a community first responder and teams from Midlands Air Ambulance and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the accident but Emily sadly died at the scene. An off-duty nurse also stopped to offer assistance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service person said: “Crews discovered two cars that had been in collision on their arrival, with six patients in total.

“The driver of one of the cars, a woman, had suffered serious injuries in the incident. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“From the second car, a man was airlifted to University Coventry Hospital and Warwickshire with serious injuries.

“A man and a woman were also taken to the same hospital by land ambulance after receiving treatment for potentially serious injuries.

“A further man and woman were assessed and discharged at the scene.”

Warwickshire Police said that an accident investigation is ongoing.