A devastated family are spending this Christmas in a hospital waiting room wishing for the recovery of a much-loved son, grandson and nephew who was seriously injured after a suspected hit-and-run.

Dan, 20, suffered a catalogue of horrendous, potentially life-changing injures after an incident in Wellesbourne on the evening of Thursday, 14th December, near to the Stag’s Head in Bridge Street.

He was rushed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where his family will be keeping a bedside vigil through the festive period and beyond.