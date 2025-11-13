Quentin Willson’s family shared the saddest farewell to the much-loved husband, dad and grandfather as they struggled with the enormity of their loss.

It was announced at the weekend that he had died “peacefully surrounded by his family” on Saturday (8th November) after a short battle with lung cancer. He was 68.

While the nation united in mourning the legendary TV presenter and motoring journalist, his loved ones spoke of how much he had meant to them.

Max, Mercedes, Quentin, Mini and Michaela

Sharing some thoughtful words with the Herald, wife Michaela and children Mercedes, 35, Max, 27, and Mini, 20, said: “Q will never be replaced in our hearts, he was kind, calm and an endlessly loving father and poppa. With his quick wit and mischievous boyishness, he was always making the family laugh with his clever one-liners.

“Everyone in the family treasures memories of his generosity – always giving his time, words and encouraging us to do our best. No matter how hopeless we seemed, he remained patient and level-headed, offering the advice we needed to hear and a warm cuddle to go with it.

“He is a man, husband, father and poppa that will never be forgotten. And his laughter and wisdom will remain in us forever.

“We love you, Dad.”

The family also added that Quentin was a “cherished grandfather” to Mercedes’ children: Saskia, six, Xander, three, and baby Roxana, 11 months.

They said: “Q will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him personally and professionally. The void he has left can never be filled. His knowledge was not just learned but lived; a library of experience now beyond our reach.”

Michaela, who comes from the Leamington area, and Leicester-born Quentin raised their family largely in Stratford after buying a house in Avenue Road and getting married around 1999-2000.

Despite his busy career and family life, Quentin was generous with his time locally – joining the boards of various organisations, helping with charity work and championing causes and campaigns.

Quentin Willson with Tony Jackson, Tim Bailey and Sara Aspley recognising protection for Rowley Fields. Photo: Iain Duck

This included being a patron and trustee at Holy Trinity, which has been central to the Willson family’s lives. Poignantly it is also where Quentin’s funeral will take place on 2nd December.

Giving the first of many tributes, and details of the service, the vicar, the Rev Patrick Taylor, said: “I was very sad to hear of the death of Quentin. He was very fond of Holy Trinity, his parish church for over 20 years. He was married here, his three children were baptised here and I officiated at the wedding of his eldest daughter here.

“He once said, ‘Holy Trinity has been the centre of life in Stratford-upon-Avon for 800 years, and the centre of my life too.’

Quentin behind the wheel of a vintage car from the British Motor Museum collection.

“He was also a great supporter of the church as a patron and trustee of the Friends of Shakespeare’s Church. Our prayers are with his family at this time, as they are having to come to terms with the loss of a dear husband and father. His funeral will take place in Holy Trinity at 12noon on Tuesday, 2nd December.”

Known for his charm and intelligence, Quentin was able to lend his articulate presence to local causes.

In 2014 this included being instrumental in helping save Rowley Fields, a green space by Welcombe Hills, from being sold for development by Stratford Town Trust.

He then went on to chair the trust itself, including during the challenging time of Covid. He helped steer projects like the community hub, creating the nature reserve at Lench Meadows, and preserving Rowley Fields forever by achieving Town Green status.

Honouring him this week the trust said: “Quentin was a great champion of the local community and was committed to his role as trustee and chair of Stratford Town Trust where we were fortunate to have him as part of the charity for eight years.

“It was thanks to Quentin’s vision and enthusiasm that we were able to secure the funding that created the Stratford Local Nature Reserve, now a much-loved haven for people and nature.

“Our thoughts are with Quentin’s family at this sad time.”

Photo from 2021: Warwick Road residents Keith and Janis Owen were keen to offer their thoughts on the proposed Riverside project exhibited at the Crowne Plaza Hotel last Friday where they chatted with Stratford Town Trust representatives Sara Aspley, chief executive, right, and Quentin Willson, chairman of trustees. Photo: Mark Williamson C59/10/21/9987.

Recalling the time she spent with him at the trust, town councillor and former mayor Gill Cleeve said: “I had the privilege of serving with Quentin on the trust board where he was a thoughtful and passionate advocate for our community.

“He brought a steady voice, a generous spirit, and genuine care for the people and place he served. My thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Fellow Stratford-based broadcaster Will Hanrahan, who runs FirstLookTV, paid tribute to Quentin's individuality.

“I was saddened to hear of Quentin’s passing,” Will told the Herald. “On the occasions our paths crossed in television, I always enjoyed his company and admired his independence of spirit. He refused to follow the crowd, carving his own path through the media with style, intelligence and true originality.”

When it came to the Stratford Motor Festival and the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Quentin was happy to show his enthusiasm and support to both.

Remembering his valued contribution this week, the museum shared a photo of Quentin happy behind the wheel of yellow 1901 Wolseley tonneau during a London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, and a few kind words of recognition: “A long-term friend of the museum, Quentin will be remembered as a true gentleman. He was a champion for the motor industry and the world of classic cars. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

The Herald too is grateful for the generous support shown by Quentin over the years. He always made himself available to contribute wise opinions on the matters of the day, supply written contributions and be present at our events whenever asked.

As news of Quentin’s passing became known, many in the Stratford community responded to the Herald’s posts on social media, and shared how their lives had been touched by Quentin’s easy-going, kind and thoughtful nature – whether just a casual hello and a chat with a stranger or supporting a charity cause in its hour of need.

Britains Worst Driver with Quentin Willson

Caffeine and Machine business manager Claire Udell said: “Quentin was a wonderful man who always had time for people. He was generous, intelligent and an all round gentleman. Always there to support local charities and businesses. I will dearly miss his chats.”

Jane Browne commented: “I used to see Quentin most mornings when I worked in Stratford. He would be strolling down Bridge Street with his newspaper under his arm. Always got a friendly hello from him.”

Bradley Maybin, of B & M Sports and Prestige Cars, spoke of how Quentin had got him out of a hole ahead of a charity event.

“We were having a party to raise money for charity and were let down hours before by a car dealer for the display. [Quentin] drove over his car collection for us to use. He loved Stratford. His family are as lovely and helped us to raise money too.”

Mum-of-three Sharon Bygate was helped by Quentin while she fund-raised for Shipston Home Nursing after they looked after husband Andrew, 46, as he was dying from brain cancer.

“Quentin was a lovely gentleman who didn’t hesitate when we asked him to run an auction for a charity ball. Rest in peace,” she said.

Summing up the thoughts of many, Pete Brain simply shared: “Quentin’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he helped create, especially in the local community where he was such a beloved figure, and I have no doubt his spirit and dedication will continue to inspire others.”

