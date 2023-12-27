The family of a man left with horrific injuries in a suspected hit-and-run have shared the devastating news that he died of his injuries on Christmas Day.

Daniel, 20, was the victim of a suspected hit-and-run in Wellesbourne on 14th December, as reported in the Herald last week.

He suffered a catalogue of horrendous injuries while he stepped outside the Stag’s Head in Bridge Street to get some fresh air. After being knocked over Daniel was carried along on the car roof before it allegedly made off.

Daniel was rushed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where his family have been keeping a vigil at his bedside.

Sadly, despite the medical staff’s best efforts, Daniel died late on Monday afternoon surrounded by his family.

Paying tribute to their much-loved boy, the family said: “Daniel was a loving young man, just starting his life. He was a fighter with a big, strong heart. He will forever be missed by family and friends.

“Thank you to the staff in ICU at UHCW for the care they provided for Daniel and the support that they have given to the family. Thank you to family, friends, neighbours and community for the overwhelming support and donations that they have provided to the family. This devastating time has brought the family closer than ever.

“As a family we are all heartbroken.”

Family friend and neighbour Charlotte Bailey had started a Gofundme page to help the family with expenses immediately following the incident. However sadly the money will now be used to pay for Daniel’s funeral.

The fund had reached just over £5,500 as the Herald went to press.

To contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-daniel-and-his-family-this-christmas

THREE people have been arrested following allegations of a hit-and-run involving a white VW Golf at about 9.30pm on Thursday, 14th December in Wellesbourne. Police are keen to hear from anyone with footage of the incident or of the movements of the Golf, registration BT13 ENR, before or after the collision. Visit www.warwickshire.police. uk/report.