Fizz and cake were the irresistible combination on offer from a loving Stratford family as they held a fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) outside their home on Saturday, 28th June.

‘Team Jean’ has been on a mission to support grandmother Jean Goodman, 78, following an MND diagnosis last year, and to give something back to support agencies.

MND is a life-shortening disease with no cure. It affects the nerves known as motor neurones, and messages from these nerves gradually stop reaching the muscles. This causes muscles to weaken, stiffen and waste and can affect how you walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe.

Jean’s daughter Claire Keyte told the Herald: “Our wonderful mum was diagnosed with MND in October 2024. It can affect adults of any age, but is more likely to affect people over 50. Mum's symptoms of MND started with weakness in her left arm, getting her final diagnosis was a long and difficult process.”

Cake and fizz sale organiser Claire Keyte, right, was pictured with her mother Jean Goodman and father Chris Goodman as friends and family gathered at her home on Saturday afternoon to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

Jean had worked in retail in Stratford, while husband Chris was a quality manager for a local engineering company. The couple, who have been married for 54 years and are both from the area, had been enjoying retirement and spending time with family - including Claire and her brother David, and their children: Harrison,16, Lewis, 14, Isla, 11, and Wilfred, 18 months.

Speaking of the emotional impact of the diagnosis, Claire said: “It’s been both shocking and devastating, but we have been supported by the amazing team at the Shakespeare Hospice, MND Specialist Nurse and countless NHS health and social care professionals, including the Neurological services at both Coventry and Cheltenham Hospitals. All of whom have shown Mum such kindness and professionalism.

“In particular, the MND Association has been incredibly supportive. As Mum's symptoms have progressed, the charity has helped her achieve the best quality of life and keep her as independent as possible. With 5,000 adults in the UK affected by MND at any one time, the MND Association is an invaluable but hugely over stretched charity.”

She continued: “As a family we felt we wanted to ‘give back’ by organising a fundraising event, with all donations going directly to the MND Association. My Mum was a fantastic cake baker before the symptoms of MND stopped her from baking and enjoying her hobbies. So a cake sale seemed like the perfect way to raise much needed donations and support such an amazing charity.”

The Bake it! Cake and Fizz sale took place outside Jean’s house in Seymour Road, and raised around £1,500.

“We had some delicious cakes, cookies and traybakes made by family, friends, neighbours and even Mum herself managed to make her much-loved chocolate cake,” said Claire.

“We had tombola prizes donated from Stratford Garden Centre, Tesco and Waitrose which we were extremely grateful for. The cake sale and tombola were a huge success, we raised a staggering £1,000 on the day, and a further £450 through our Just Giving page.”

Offering her thanks to everyone who came along or donated, Claire added: “You have really made a diﬀerence! Mum was overwhelmed with the turn out from family, friends, neighbours and local residents, and the atmosphere on the day was amazing! Seeing everyone come together for such a worthwhile cause was heartwarming and gave Mum a real boost. It really was a perfect afternoon in the glorious British sunshine.”

She continued: “The money raised will help the MND Association focus on research, to one day find a cure for this debilitating disease. It will also support access to care and financial grants for people living with MND and continue to campaign and raise awareness of the disease and the challenges for people managing MND.”



