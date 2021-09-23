A woman who died in a collision in Campden Road, Lower Clopton, on 9th September has been named as 25-year-old Emily Hasson from Meon Vale and formerly of Alcester.

Emily Hasson.

Emily died after her Nissan Micra collided with a Land Rover Discovery.

In a statement, her family said: “Taken from us too early, our beautiful daughter Emily leaves behind a three-year-old son.”

Enquiries into the collision continue and anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 201 of 9 September.