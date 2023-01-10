THE family of Cody Fisher described the tributes which took place before and during Stratford Town’s league game against Kings Langley on Saturday as “the best that could have happened”.

St Gregory's School pupils carry their school banner and Cody Fisher's No.23 shirt onto the pitch. Photo: Mark Williamson

A 973-strong crowd gathered at the Arden Garages Stadium to pay their respects to the 23-year-old from Studley who was stabbed to death on the dancefloor of The Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

On an emotional day, pupils from St Gregory’s School in Stratford, where Cody worked as a PE coach, paraded the pitch before forming a guard of honour for the players as they came onto the pitch.

Emotions get the better of the Stratford Town players.

Some of the pupils then made their way into the centre circle with the No.23 shirt worn by Cody, who made 54 appearances for Stratford Town after first signing for the club in the 2018-19 season.

As both sets of players joined arm in arm, Tannoy announcer Stuart Morse gave a short tribute before a minute’s silence.

This message was displayed on the digital screen. Photo: Mark Williamson

This was exceptionally observed by all and during the game, the referee stopped play in the 23rd minute for a minute’s applause. Although the result did not go in Stratford’s favour, the family were left overwhelmed by all the support shown.

Cody’s mother Tracey said: “I’m so grateful to Jed [McCrory – chairman] and the club. I’m just so proud that Cody was such an inspiration to so many people. He was my best friend that I’ve lost so soon. He was just amazing.

Fans pay their respects. Photo: Mark Williamson

“He was injured and due to have surgery this month so generally he would always have been playing football on Boxing Day and we would all have been there watching him so that makes it worse.

“He was the purest soul and my absolute angel. Football was his life, he worked so hard but he partied hard, that was his release with his friends. His work ethic was second-to-none and he was just so talented.

The scene at Stratford Town before Saturday's game against Kings Langley. Photo: Mark Williamson

“He worked at quite a few schools and ran holiday camps for the kids. For him to have inspired so many children at such a young age is for me, as his mother, so special. I cannot put it into words.”

Uncle Danny Norman added: “Cody was such a lovely kid and to be taken away from us is just so unfair. We appreciate everything that has been done by Stratford Town, it has been unbelievable. He will be looking down now feeling so happy and proud. It is the best tribute that could have happened.

St Gregory's School pupils form a guard of honour. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Cody was the sort of lad that wouldn’t want to see anyone unhappy, he always wanted to put a smile on faces.”

As part of the club’s plans to keep the talented footballer’s legacy alive, it has launched a community fund to help young adults gain a coaching badge so they can work in schools, just like Cody did.

Stratford Town players are arm in arm. Photo: Mark Williamson

Linked to the club’s academy, the fund will also be used to help those who want to gain refereeing qualifications.

Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cody-23 to donate.

The scene at Stratford Town before Saturday's game against Kings Langley. Photo: Mark Williamson

Two men, Kami Carpenter, 21, from Birmingham but of no fixed address, and Remy Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, have been charged with the murder of Cody and will stand trial in July.

The pair are remanded in custody until 17th March when they will enter a plea.

Carpenter and Gordon had pleaded not guilty to the linked charge of affray.

St Gregory's School pupils with their banner. Photo: Mark Williamson

Both sets of players make their way onto the pitch. Photo: Mark Williamson

The players at the entrance to the tunnel accompanied by St Gregory's School pupils. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford Town chairman Jed McCrory. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford Town players arm in arm. Photo: Mark Williamson

Kings Langley players on the centre circle. Photo: Mark Williamson