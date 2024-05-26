A FAMILY say they’re devastated after their motorhome was stolen from outside their home near Alcester.

CCTV footage outside their house in Coughton shows a man breaking into the vehicle before driving it away in the early hours of Wednesday, 8th May.

After becoming frustrated when no one from Warwickshire Police came to view the footage for a week, despite it being reported on 9th May, the family decided to publicise the theft widely, in a bid to make the vehicle “too hot to handle”.