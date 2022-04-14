The family of Brian Statham, who was involved in a plane crash over the English Channel earlier this month, have released an additional tribute and photographs (see this week’s Herald for further details).

Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield to Le Tourquet in France on the morning of Saturday, 2nd April when the plane lost contact before crashing into the English Channel.

An investigation is currently being carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Brian Statham. left, and Lee Rogers (56094495)

Today (14th April) Brian's family has released the following:

"Brian was one of the most caring, kind and honest men in the entire world. He always put his family and friends first and never said no to fixing or helping with any problem he’d come across.

"Growing up locally with his two older sisters in Coleshill, he spent his teenage years riding motorbikes, going to discos and fixing his friend's cars.

"In his early twenties, Brian became a successful entrepreneur, managing then later purchasing an MOT and servicing garage in Castle Vale. He spent over 40 years in the motor trade in Birmingham repairing, fixing and servicing cars in the local community. Since retiring in 2021, he spent his downtime playing tennis, riding his motorbike and flying.

"Not only that, Brian was a larger than life character always living his life to the full. An avid snow skier, boat driver, mechanic, pilot, salsa dancer and family man.

The Statham family (56094497)

"Brian met his co-pilot Lee Rogers at South Warwickshire Flying school and became firm friends 10 years ago, sharing similar hobbies and a sense of humour.

"Brian leaves behind a son, Douglas, twin daughters, Ellen and Georgina, stepchildren Vickie and Jack, and a loving wife Jackie.

"Most of all he was always there to bring joy, love and happiness to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all.

"The Stathams would like to thank their family and friends for the flowers, cards and loving support at this very difficult time."

Brian's family have requested that if anyone plans on visiting the Southern English coastline or the French Coastline, they keep an eye out for any plane debris or personal items on the beach or shoreline. If anything is found, please hand it to the local authorities.

