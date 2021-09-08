Family of actor Clifford Rose launch appeal to help with care home fees

The family of veteran actor Clifford Rose has appealed for help in funding his care home fees.

The 91-year-old was well known for many roles with the RSC after joining the company in 1960, and famously played Kessler in BBC TV series Secret Army before starring in its eponymously titled sequel.

Most recently he appeared in Hollywood blockbuster The Pirates of the Caribbean and hugely popular Netflix series The Crown.

Clifford lived in Stratford and had two children with actor wife Celia Ryder, who died in 2012.

He was working until quite recently and was a familiar face around Stratford, rarely missing a production at the RSC, and he gave a reading at the Kempe Society in January 2020, when the Herald interviewed him.

However, his son Duncan told the Herald this week his father’s declining health – including advanced kidney disease, heart problems and severe anxiety – meant he had to move into a care home five months ago.

Duncan said: “He bravely attempted to remain in his own home but ultimately his frailty and illness got the better of him.

Clifford Rose photographed in 2020 (50776796)

“Through the help of an actors’ charity we have managed to find him a place at Denville Hall, near London, the nursing home for those in the entertainment industry, which he loves. However, he is only funded for a month so we urgently need help to allow him to remain there. He does not have the means to otherwise do so. Clifford has given so much enjoyment to so many people over the last 60 years and was a true pioneer of classical theatre in the UK. His career spans radio, television and film, and he has been a mentor to many actors.

“If you have ever enjoyed my father’s work or appreciate the value of veteran actors in our cultural life, please consider supporting him in his time of need.”

Clifford Rose in Kessler

Clifford spoke last year of his early days with the RSC, saying: “I joined in 1960, which is a hell of a long time ago. I can barely believe it. I was brought to Stratford by [RSC founders] John Barton and Peter Hall.

“I stayed for ten years working with Peter, John Barton, Peter Brook and Michel St Denis – that sort of echelon of directors.

“I counted myself very fortunate to be in that sort of company, which was pioneering in every sense of the word – the idea of an ensemble, actors staying together for more than a year, three years or more – that was so wonderful. It was crucial: as a company you get to know each other so well, you can take all sorts of shortcuts in rehearsal. It saves time as you get to the nub of something very quickly.”

Desmond Barrit, Clifford Rose - as Falstafff and Lord Chief Justice Henry IV 2000 (50776766)

One of Clifford’s favourite actors was Dame Peggy Ashcroft: “I adored her. We worked together a lot – in the Wars of the Roses [1963], for example, where she played Queen Margaret and I was Exeter, which was quite a nice part. Peggy and I got on terribly well. She often invited me to her dressing room after a show for a drink.

“Others I really liked were Paul Scofield, Eric Porter, Ian Holm, Ian Richardson, Diana Rigg and Patrick Stewart, all those greats.”

One production that stood out for Clifford was Trevor Nunn’s The Revenger’s Tragedy, which starred Alan Howard and Ian Richardson, in 1966. He recalled: “In those days we didn’t have all these health and safety things and we even had a dress rehearsal at midnight! Trevor asked if we were all up for staying and we did an absolutely full dress rehearsal starting at midnight. I phoned up my wife, and said, if you want to come and see it get your skates on, and she came down in a taxi. Great days.”

To donate, visit www.cliffordrose.com.