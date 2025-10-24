THREE generations of the one family help drive the success at Talking Tortoise - which is one of the reasons it picked up the Best Family Business award.

Jessica Blyth-Sweetingham, who founded the now Stratford-based marketing and PR firm, has her parents and children involved.

She explained: “I started Talking Tortoise more than ten years ago at my kitchen table. What began as Just Jessica Ltd has grown into something really special, shaped by my mum Karen’s storytelling influence and by the partnership I have built with my husband, Martin.

“My dad, Clive, lends his creative skills to our design work, and our four children often join us on the road when we visit clients, sharing their ideas and imagination as we help bring campaigns to life.

“Family is at the heart of everything we do. It shapes how we collaborate, how we tell stories, and how we help our clients share theirs through thoughtful marketing and communications. We believe in long-term relationships built on trust, care, and creativity.

“I am incredibly proud of our team, grateful to our clients, and excited for what comes next. Thank you to everyone who has supported our journey. This win belongs to all of you.”

She added: “It still hasn’t quite sunk in that we have been named Best Family Business. We are a small but mighty team based in the heart of Stratford, and this recognition means so much to us.”