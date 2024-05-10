AN eye-watering hike in rates is causing yet another Stratford business to contemplate its future in the town.

Much-loved family business Marco’s Italian Deli has been trading on Church Street for 31 years. The café and shop sells homemade Italian food and produce. But if a recent bill is correct, its business rates are set to rise from £7,500 a year to £21,000, an increase of almost 300 per cent.

Tony English runs the business with daughter Sara and her Italian chef husband Marco Esposito, who looks after the food side of things and whose name hangs over the door.