HELPING a child achieve their potential and not to fear failure is the goal of Sam and Michelle Dowler, who won the Best Family Business Award at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards last year with their company Glo-Group Ltd.

The win was described by Sam as “wonderful and a complete surprise” – he and his wife didn’t have a clue that the business they founded in 2018 would win a top award just a few years later.

“The judges congratulated us on our achievement and we are still elated,” he told the Herald last week. “The awards night at the Crowne Plaza in Stratford was a fantastic networking event and a thoroughly enjoyable evening. It was bigger and better than we expected and we are thinking about entering again this year.”