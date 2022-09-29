Family events taking place in Stratford this weekend for Great Big Green Week

THE Great Big Green Week in Stratford continues this weekend with a host of events planned across the town.

Already there have been walks, talks and eco-friendly entertainment – The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust opened the gardens at Hall’s Croft on Saturday (24th September) with events to teach families how to nurture nature in their own gardens, with a Shakespearean twist.

The Forest of Hearts was also involved, showing children how to make insect hotels.

This Saturday (1st October) the green themes continue with the launch of Stratford’s Repair Café at Foundation House in Masons Road (10am-4.30pm), and a family trail of free activities throughout the town provided by the Royal Shakespeare Company, SBT and Stratford Town Trust.

Events include:

Find out more about Saturday’s events at www.rsc.org.uk/events/family-trail.