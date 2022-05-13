Family days out in South Warwickshire, Bristol and beyond

HOW was your Easter? Didn’t the lovely sunshine make such a difference. I must admit I felt a twinge of envy scrolling through social media and seeing pictures of Boden-clad kids on the beach or the snow-topped vistas of various ski resorts.

We had what some might call a ‘staycation’ (a real Marmite of a word) and did a number of day trips instead. The highlights were our trip to Bristol to meet a friend, who used to live in Warwickshire and has now moved to Devon, a day in London for my daughter’s birthday and a glorious (child-free) evening at the sumptuous Mallory Court.

Aerial panorama of Bristol with SS Great Britain ship, UK credit: istock/Alexy Fedoren (56349852)

I used to live in Bristol for a time and always enjoy going back there. It has such a buzz about it and the scenic route along the Fosse Way through the Cotswolds to the M5 brings you out at Gloucestershire service, the Soho Farmhouse of service stations. My friend, Laura, and I had a brilliant time on SS Great Britain, which has been beautifully and thoughtfully restored. It has, much like Warwick Castle, some very lifelike figures on board to help children imagine what life would have been like on the ship, the first luxury liner, when it launched in 1843.