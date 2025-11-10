WHEN the Blue Bean Coffee Shop opened its doors in Shipston back in 2005, owners Sharon and Karl Peacock said that you couldn’t buy a cappuccino anywhere in the town.

Two decades later, the couple’s coffee shop is going strong and continues to welcome people from near and afar.

The building was owned by Sharon’s parents, Sandra and Robin Hall, in the 1970s and leased out over the following decades. When the lease came up for renewal, Sharon, 58 and Karl, 63, made the decision to buy it.

Buying the building and becoming café owners was far removed from their previous jobs, with Sharon working for American Express and Karl as a civil servant.

Karl and Sharon of the Blue Bean Coffee Shop

At the time, the couple were living in Brighton, Karl’s hometown, but Sharon, who is from Shipston originally, said they wanted a “complete change of life and pace”.

The Blue Bean is a real family affair, with Karl and Sharon’s 16-year-old daughter Jessie and Sharon’s mum Sandra, now 81, giving a helping hand, with Sandra being involved with the mince pie making process at Christmas.

“We could see the potential of the cafe. It was a very run down, unloved business at that time,” Sharon told the Herald.

“Coming from Brighton, we knew a lot about the café culture down there. We thought Shipston was crying out for that kind of a business.”

The biggest change in the 20 years has, according to Sharon, been a changing demographic driving what coffee the shop sold.

“When we first came on board, I would say the average age of our customer was around 70.

“There weren’t that many young families and people working from home back then. With the rise in the number of coffee shops and coffee shops becoming more fashionable, we had to get more adventurous with our offering.

“People were asking for more exotic kinds of coffees and then syrups and everything like that.

“We ditched the bakery because big stores were all selling their own freshly baked bread then. We also didn’t want to become an artisan baker because we just didn’t think there was enough profit in Shipston for the size of town it was.”

Sharon and Karl outside the Blue Bean Coffee Shop

Last month, the café had a celebration party to mark the 20th anniversary. Loyal customers and some former staff were invited along for a glass of champagne and a get together.

“We’ve got the business just how we want it now,” said Sharon. “ It has been frustrating at times, although the reward you get from when you bake a cake and it sells and people say it’s the best coffee or cake they’ve ever had is fantastic.

“I’ve got the easiest job in the world to make people smile because all you’ve got to do is serve them a lovely coffee and a nice bit of cake or a bacon butty and you’ve already helped their day get off to a good start. Just knowing that you can impact somebody’s day in a positive way is really nice.”

With 20 years under their belts, the couple know what they want to do to keep the cafe going strong and to add to its popularity,” said Sharon.

“We are very much focused on keeping the vibe that we've built up over the years and continue to give our lovely customer service at good value prices.

“We want to make sure that all our regulars, even in times of austerity, still know they can afford to come and sit and have a coffee knowing they’re going to get value for money.

“I think we’ve been able to survive this long by being real to the town and its people, particularly the people who are regular customers.”