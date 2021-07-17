Family back together to celebrate Winifred's 100 birthday

FIVE generations of the same family celebrated the 100th birthday of Stratford resident Winifred James on Saturday.

Winifred has six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Her three children attended a special birthday party with social distancing in place at Stratford Bentley care home.

Winifred was born on 10th July, 1921.

She married her husband Kenneth Victor James and the couple had three children, Sheila, Jenny and Kevin.

Originally from Stoke-on-Trent, Winifred moved to Stratford when she was 83.

On Saturday staff at the care home decorated an outdoor visiting pod with balloons, cards and bunting so members of her family could pass on their best birthday wishes.

Winifred was also delighted to get a birthday card from the Queen.

To help celebrate her special day relatives and family recorded video messages from all over the UK and Crete, where her neice lives.

Her son Kevin, said of his mum: “Winifred came from a humble farming background and has a strong work ethos. She enjoyed dancing and badminton.”