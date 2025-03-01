Family and friends pay tribute to Stratford fundraiser with a heart of gold and diamond smile

A HEART of gold with a diamond smile, is how many people will remember Matt Beacham, who has sadly died aged 58 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021.

The charismatic charity champion from Stratford was well-known for his numerous and often outlandish fundraising activities. He spread positivity wherever he went, and always put others first.

Matt was a devoted fundraiser for the Guide Dogs, having raised funds to raise and train 18 dogs over the past 11 years.

All Matt’s fundraising was self-funded. His walks took him far and wide around Europe and the UK. Some of his adventures included flying to Switzerland with an old mountain bike he had found in a hedge at Milcote. En-route home he did the Verzasca Dam bungee jump (as seen in James Bond’s GoldenEye opening sequence) and then cycled home. He also swam in the Avon from Stratford to Welford twice – once in the summer and once at night on Halloween.

He had many tales to tell and would often tell them in a pub over a pint or two.

Matt Beacham.

In addition to his fundraising, Matt will also be known by many in Stratford as the owner of the two railway carriage cafés on the Greenway, setting up at Milcote in 2003 and Stratford in 2009 until they were sold in 2020.

He was one of five children born to David and Shirley Beacham and brought up in Welford. Hairdresser dad established Coiffure by David on the corner of Rother Street and Windsor Street, in Stratford, in 1958, which he ran until his death in 2021. Shirley died in 2014.

Matt went to Welford Junior School followed by Bidford High School. He continued his education at Mountview Theatre School after becoming smitten with the theatre following stints with the Royal Shakespeare Company as a child actor. This included appearing in Romeo and Juliet as a page aged ten, Midsummer Night’s Dream as Puck and other productions which starred Patrick Stewart, Ben Kingsley and David Threlfall.

Matt went on to work at The Mill theatre in Sonning and then came back to Stratford to work at the RSC as a scene painter. He left the RSC to join Pinewood Studios as a set designer working on Bond films including GoldenEye and Tomorrow Never Dies, other films included Eyes Wide Shut before setting up the Carriages Cafés in Stratford.

Matt and his wife Louise married in 2011 having dated previously for a couple of years, went their separate ways and rekindled their love story in 2008.

Although Matt was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021, and underwent open brain surgery in December that year, which was partially successful, he carried on fund-raising until his illness became too much late last year.

Matt’s last Herculean effort was in September 2024 – he started walking the 630-mile South West Coast Path in October 2023 and periodically returned to complete sections. The last destination was Braunton, near Barnstable, where his brother Simon joined him on his last walk. Over the four days they spent together many an hour in the local pubs laughing, joking and reminiscing.

Simon will be finishing off the walk in Matt’s memory.

Matt Beacham preparing for a swim down the River Avon to raise money for Guide Dogs in 2020. Photo: Mark Williamson.

Over the years, Matt has named the puppies he has fundraised for after family members and friends. Now his loved ones are asking for help in fundraising for a special 19th puppy, which will be named Matt in honour of all the hard work, sore feet, blisters and his sheer love of dogs.

His wife Louise would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of condolence at this heartbreaking time. People will always remember Matt with a huge smile on his face, beer in hand and a dog by his side. He will be truly missed.

Matt’s funeral service will take place at the Vale Crematorium, Evesham, on Tuesday, 11th March at 12 noon. The Guide Dogs charity will be providing a guard of honour at the Vale to welcome the cortège.

To contribute to Guide Dog 19 in Matt’s honour visit www.justgiving.com/page/matt-beacham-1682010856

Other tributes to Matt

JULIAN Atkins, treasurer, Guide Dogs, Stratford and North Cotswolds fundraising group, said: “Although our paths only crossed in the last couple of years in my role as treasurer of the Guide Dogs Stratford fundraising group Matt’s reputation is second to none for his dedication and imaginative and challenging ways of raising money for the Guide Dogs charity.

“A lovely man who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Thank you Matt for your efforts that have helped and improved the lives of so many visually impaired by supporting our charity.”

Friend Vic described Matt as “one of the world's gentlest people with a huge heart of gold”.

Will Trevor sent a generation donation from the States and said: “In memory of Matt and the many selfless acts of giving that he did during his life.”

Sandie poignantly added: “Keep shining bright Matt - one in a million with the biggest brightest smile and biggest heart – childhood memories of genuine friendship I will treasure always.”

Malcolm Crump recalled Matt’s artistic skills, and said: “About 25 years ago Matt covered the walls in each bedroom of our two young granddaughters with magnificent pictures; one a jungle scene and the other, as if from under the ocean.

“He had clearly let his imagination have free rein and both murals were busy with creatures designed to encourage the girls’ insatiable curiosity. The scenes were educational as well as fun and I believe that Matt enjoyed his creations without the constraints that can sometimes accompany an artist’s commission.

“I imagine that other local children’s bedroom walls may also have received his magic touch and will be fondly remembered today.

“Twenty years later I had a problem with the paintwork of a 1928 Vintage Car which had been professionally sprayed an attractive gloss aubergine. It had suffered many small stone chips and the white undercoat shone through like stars in the night sky.

“A respray was unthinkable, so I turned to Matt. He promptly arrived (with his dog) , mixed his paints to a perfect colour match and over three days carefully eliminated the scars.

“Matt refused any payment for his work and throughout his visit chatted in his usual cheerful manner, despite knowing that he was soon to take part in a lengthy procedure designed to try and solve his continuing medical problem.

“He left with several cans of beer and sadly, it was my last contact with this very special and universally popular man.”