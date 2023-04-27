Families speak of heartbreak after death of three Chipping Campden School teenagers

FAMILIES of the teenagers who died following a car crash near Shipston have spoken of their broken hearts and devastation.

Harry Purcell, 17, Tilly Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, who were all sixth-form pupils at Chipping Campden School, tragically died following a two-vehicle collision on the B4035 Campden Road near Portobello Crossroads on Friday (21st April).

Tilly

Students at the school have been paying tribute to their friends by leaving flowers and photographs of the three by the school’s flagpole.

And today (Thursday), in a statement, Harry's family said: "Our hearts are broken but our love for Harry will live forever.

"He was so kind in every way and carried with him a contagious smile that everyone around him loved so much.

Harry

"He will live on in everyone’s hearts and memories forever and never be forgotten."

Tilly's family said: "We are utterly devastated by the loss of our beautiful girl who made us so happy.

"Our hearts go out to all who knew her and will share this terrible pain. Thank you Tilly.

Frank with Harry.

"We are blessed to have had you in our lives."

A fourth student who was in the car with his friends remains in hospital.

A step-mum and two children, who were in the other car involved in the collision, were also taken to hospital. The children are understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

Chipping Campden School has brought in counsellors to help students while the families of the teenagers have been supported by specialist officers from Warwickshire Police.