CONCERNS have been raised over the next phase of the asylum seeker contract at the Grosvenor Hotel in Stratford amid reports some families are being moved out of the premises and re-located to places like Leicester but have no idea where they’re going.

While it appears as soon as one group of people is moved a new group of asylum seekers replaces them which suggests there are no immediate plans to return the hotel to its existing business role which is something Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi recently gave his backing to.

Having fled their homeland to seek refuge in Stratford which often involves bringing a young family as well, some asylum seekers are now faced with having to take a new route to secure their futures often with little or no influence over the decision-making process.