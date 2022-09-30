Grieving families say they are devastated by the heavy-handed way rules are being imposed on how they tend to loved ones’ graves.

Officials at St Nicholas’ Church, Beaudesert, Henley, published a public notice in the Herald naming 44 graves in the churchyard that needed attention to bring them in line with Church of England rules governing what was permitted on graves. This included removal of personal items, such as photos, trinkets, teddy bears; and other decorative objects, such as windmills, plants and lights. Many of the graves have borders or are gravelled over – all of which must be removed and replaced with turf.

Fay Brown, left, who was born in Henley, tends her parents grave in St Nicholas Church graveyard where she is pictured with fellow protestors. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59581177)

The families met with the Herald last Wednesday (21st September) to protest at the enforcing of what they see as draconian measures. Among those expressing their anger was Marilyn Woolridge, 76, whose mum and dad, Mabel and Stanley Collins, are buried at the graveyard.