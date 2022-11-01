A STRATFORD woman says a pilgrimage to the Falkland Islands in memory of her dead brother has given her “peace in my heart” .

Kim Casey’s older brother Petty Officer Aircrewman Ben Casey was the first casualty of the 1982 Falklands War. The 26-year-old was reported missing, presumed drowned, after the Sea King helicopter he was aboard crashed into the sea during bad weather. The incident happened en route to the South Atlantic, south-west of Ascension Island, off his ship, HMS Hermes.

Petty Officer Aircrewman Kevin Casey known as Ben to his friends and family. (57745328)

Kim undertook the journey in the hope that meeting the Islanders and see them living as a free people would heal old wounds. “It’s been a hard forty years,” she said.