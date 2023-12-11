Fairytale for Claire as new children’s story opens in Alcester

A MUM-OF-FOUR is sprinkling fairy dust over Alcester with her newly opened children’s store.

The gold and silver crowns, magic wands, starlight capes, top hats and jaunty circus jackets in Fable Heart are all designed and hand-made by owner Claire Pérez and her small team.

Inspired by fairytales and folklore, they’re also stocked by luxury department stores Harrods and Fortnum & Mason and sold online through Not on The High Street and more than 40 boutiques in the UK, Paris, New York and Tokyo.