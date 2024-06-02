A PENSIONER has slated Stratford’s pedestrian signs, as “illegible”.

Eighty-two-year-old Mike Dain says he’s sick of seeing bent and buckled information pointers with faded lettering and stick-on letters that have come unstuck.

Although as an Alcester Road resident, Mr Dain doesn’t need directions from Shakespeare’s Birthplace to Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, he finds the battered signs lining the walk from Hathaway Court to The Bell at Shottery via Albany Road, depressing.