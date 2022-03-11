Facebook and the Stratford Herald offer an opportunity to train as a journalist

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

THE Stratford Herald and Facebook’s parent company, Meta, are offering a fantastic opportunity to break into journalism.

Stratford Herald masthead (55410315)

Thanks to funding from Meta, we are looking to recruit an apprentice or trainee reporter to join the team at our offices in the centre of Stratford-upon-Avon.

The successful candidate will need to have the enthusiasm to be a journalist, a passion for supporting communities and the drive to delve into issues and get the full story.

Whoever gets the job will have the chance to become immersed in the towns of Alcester and Henley and the more rural parts of the Herald’s patch.

The fixed term contract includes funding that will pay for journalism training as this ground-breaking project also includes a partnership with the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

There are two routes into journalism through this scheme.

For applicants with no previous journalism experience or education, we are offering a journalism apprenticeship, which combines training with on-the-job experience.

For applicants with previous journalism experience or education, there is a trainee role where support will be provided to obtain the necessary NCTJ qualifications to become a senior reporter.

We are particularly keen to increase diversity in our newsroom and offer opportunities to those who may not have felt able to break into the media industry.

We are open-minded about whether we take on an apprentice or trainee; what is more important to us is finding somebody who recognises how local news can help inform and improve lives and who wants to get involved and support the communities we serve.

To apply, please email a CV and cover letter to Andy Veale at andy.veale@stratford-herald.com by Friday, 18th March.