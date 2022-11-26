WHILE the rest of the world seemed excited that a new Shakespeare portrait has gone public, Stratford experts remain reticent.

National headlines last week claimed that Only portrait of Shakespeare created during playwright’s lifetime goes on sale for £10m.

The portrait is the work of Robert Peake, court painter to King James I, and is signed and dated 1608.

From left, the funeral bust, the engraving on the Folio and the painting by Robert Peake. (60918999)

Up until 1975 it hung on a wall in the north of England at a stately home that once belonged to the Danby family. Since then it has been in undisclosed private ownership, but is now up for sale.

Art experts have made various claims linking the painting to Shakespeare – including the assumption that as contemporaries in the well-connected artistic and royal worlds, the playwright and Peake must have come into contact.