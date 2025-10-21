A dream shopping destination for teenage girls was launched at the weekend - the district’s first dedicated prom dress boutique.

Named after owner Caroline Bramley, the spacious showroom is located on the Campden Road in Upper Quinton.

Fabulous frocks in an eye-popping array of colours, materials and styles bedazzled the Herald when we went along to chat to owner Caroline at the grand opening.

She has two other established prom dress shops - in Knowle and Hall Green, Birmingham - so the 49-year-old certainly knows her taffeta from her tulle.

Caroline has two teen fashion advisors permanently on hand too - daughters Florence, 19, and Mimi, 18.

Just earlier this year, Caroline married Henry - with the couple living in Bentley Heath near Solihull.

Speaking of her decision to open a third branch, Caroline says: “Retail is dying but we offer a destination experience - with customers booking appointments.

“People were travelling to Birmingham from the Stratford area - and I thought why not open one here.”

Dressmaking is in Caroline’s DNA.

“My great grandparents were tailors in Scotland, and then my grandmas on both sides were seamstresses,” she explains as the excited chatter of girls admiring dresses goes on around us.

Although Caroline went to Manchester University to study fashion design, her career only began in earnest when she became a single mum - and then really took off when she ended up winning a TV reality show for an American business news channel.

She explains: “It was the early 2000s and I’d had my eldest daughter and I just started sewing again. I dropped leaflets in my local area offering small alterations and stuff like that.

“Then later, in 2016, CNBC contacted me to take part in a TV show about business start-ups saying they were looking for a dress designer.

“At the time I was making prom dresses from scratch, and I had all these vision boards and used to manifest about my own business.

Caroline Bromley outside her new Prom Dress Boutique at Lower Clopton, near Upper Quinton. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The producers said we've got one place on this show, would you like to come and join us? I even got to go to China to look at different manufacturers, and then in the end I won the show and got prize money of £20,000.

“It was so weird, because I had a vision board in my sewing room and on that I had put £20,000, because in my head that's what I needed to get started.”

As well as being a gifted dressmaker, Caroline is a shrewd businesswoman and started small.

“With the £20,000 I built a shed for the garden and worked from there for a few years getting a name for myself for making dresses and altering. Then once my youngest daughter turned 16, I opened in Knowle - a little boutique opposite the senior school, so perfect for prom dresses.”

Proms are an American tradition that has been catching on in the UK for the last decade or so.

Formal dinner and dances are held for students graduating from Years 11 and 13.

That usually means Caroline’s teenage customers will want two of her glorious gowns to mark each occasion.

“It is very Americanised and every year it's just getting bigger and bigger,” says Caroline. “I think I just got into it at the right time.”

Caroline also puts her success down to giving her customers an experience.

“We pride ourselves on making every girl feel really special. As for what makes a good prom dress, it's very individual actually. Some girls will come in and go, ‘I want everyone to look at me’; while others will want to blend in.”

Naturally the boutique is set up for any number of photo-capturing moments to share on TikTok and Instagram, with a glitzy phone box, swing and changing rooms named after Shakespeare heroines to inspire.

There are different collections available across Caroline’s three boutique catering for all tastes and sizes, and while dresses are generally priced around £400 up to £650, she does also offer sale dresses at discount prices, from about £50.

“Being a single parent myself, it used to break my heart when people would come in with a limited budget. Our outlet gives everybody of all budgets a chance to own the prom dress of their dreams.”

The costs involved include the whole experience.

Caroline explains: “We may see people four or five times, and then do alterations as well. We can add sleeves, padding or more volume. Last year the trend was for fitted gowns but this year everyone seems to be going ballgown, and yellow is very popular.”

Caroline describes the experience as “a whole journey”.

"It's a beautiful job, seeing how happy the girls are and the confidence it gives them,” she says. “They are starting new chapters in their lives, so that’s special. The mums send me photos of their daughters on prom day - the mums are proud, emotional and usually crying. It’s so special to be involved in that.”

It’s been a particularly emotional time for Caroline, who very sadly lost her own dear mum, who was 81, after a short battle with cancer the week before the Stratford boutique opened.

As she describes her heartache, she gestures to a lovely framed photo of her stylish Joanna Lumley-lookalike mum that has a candle burning in front of it and takes pride of place on the counter. “Her name was Brenda Bromley, but everyone called her Bebe. Mum was so glamorous, she’s with us in spirit," adds Caroline poignantly.



