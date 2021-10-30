TICKETS for Stratford Town’s FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town sold out in just over two hours.

Stratford Town's win over Boston in the previous round of the cup

The tickets went on sale yesterday (Friday) afternoon and, with a capacity at the Arden Garages Stadium set at just 2,800, they were quickly snapped up by fans.

However, the town can still show their support for the Bards by donning a club scarf or hat, and tuning into ITV 4, which will be showing the game live on Sunday, 7th November.

The match is Stratford’s first appearance in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Supporters are reminded that there will be no parking at the ground or in the surrounding area.

Club chiefs have been working with Stratford District Council to allow supporters to park at the leisure centre or Bridgeway multi-storey car park. Fans will then be dropped off at NFU Mutual by Johnsons Coaches and can then walk a short distance to the stadium.

The cost of parking is £10 and can be booked in advance.

The club has also urged fans to make the most of public transport or find other means of getting to the ground.

Park and ride tickets are still available here.

