‘Eyesore’ metal sheets put in front of former Poundland shop on Stratford’s Bridge Street

LOCALS and tourists may have found themselves looking at a wall of silver whilst walking down Bridge Street this week - but it’s not as glamorous as it sounds.

Protective metal sheeting has been placed in front of the entrance and windows of what was up until a few weeks ago Poundland. The sheets were fitted on Monday and with this being one of Stratford’s main streets, plenty of people have seen it and have shared their views.

The Herald went out to Bridge Street and the surrounding area to talk to passers by in the street about the metal boardings. The term ‘eyesore’ was used on more than one occasion.

“I think it looks like something NASA would build, it looks very random,” one woman said.

“It’s an eyesore and you need to use your imagination to make it look better. It’s not very Stratford. More certainly needs to be done, but I think it goes wider than this. The whole town is looking a bit run down.

“It basically looks like a rundown high street,” another said. “Put it this way, it makes British Home Stores look good. I can’t believe it's been signed off.”

Another woman, who is from Birmingham, said that tourism in the town could be impacted by the metal boards.

“It looks awful, it's an eyesore. Surely they could have done a better job than that or even painted it black or something. It’s not a good look when visitors come to town and see it.

“You're saying now to visitors as they come in, they're coming in and kind of, this is one of the first things they see, I mean, it's not good luck is it? It is as well.”

Her friend added: “People who come from a foreign country to Stratford and see that, they're not going to like it. They're going to think, ‘oh we'll tell our friends not to come here’ because shops are boarded up like this.”

Another man, from Warwick originally and now living near Kenilworth, told the Herald about how he loves visiting Stratford

“You see the erosion on the high streets and the closures of shops on the parade in Leamington and it's so sad to see. Surely we can do something to encourage someone to utilise such a valuable property in this area.

“I think that's horrible. I think we should have colour. And pictures, something pleasant for Stratford. This town is a focal point in the whole of the United Kingdom. They could get rid of that Poundland sign for a start. It's nothing to do with them, is it?

"It looks like a damn disgrace to me. Even if it was painted green and white, that would complement the High Street."






