IT’S a boom town for rats in Stratford as the abandoned BHS store in Bridge Street – which was earmarked as a new 170-bedroom hotel – welcomes its first unwanted guests.

Stratford District Council confirmed the building now has an infestation of rats following a site visit by council officers.

The dilapidated former BHS building in Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson B12/3/22/7070. (63153186)

The council has advised the building owners – Beyond Retail Property Fund Limited - of the action that needs to be taken to rid their property of rats but that decision has alarmed some residents in Stratford who say the council should take immediate action in the interests of public safety as a rat infestation could spread disease.