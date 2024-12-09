Arden Street is closed after the weekend’s storm has left a large Scots pine tree in a potentially dangerous condition.

The large tree is in the grounds of Double Tree by Hilton Hotel but overhangs the pavement and road.

Despite some branches being removed, which saw the road temporarily close over the weekend, Warwickshire County Council announced this afternoon (Monday) that the road had to close again while they dealt with the situation.

A spokesperson said: “WCC has taken the difficult decision to close Arden Street due to the extremely unsafe nature of a large tree on the grounds of the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel following Storm Darragh.



”This is at risk of collapse and is a risk to life so we have closed the road to protect pedestrians, drivers and vehicles and put a signed diversion in place. We are working with the hotel to get the tree removed as soon as possible so that we can reopen the road.



”We do appreciate the inconvenience this will cause but we hope you understand why we have done this and thank you for bearing with is while we get the work done. We'll keep you informed on the timescales for reopening the road.”