Extra money for Stratford's Riverside Project among £400,000 of grants

A FURTHER £125,000 is to be spent on the Riverside Project in Stratford to help cover the costs of installing a boardwalk across the new reedbeds on the Lench Meadows.

Stratford District Council announced the funding for the ongoing scheme, which it says will allow residents and visitors greater access to the site, as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

In total, more than £406,000 will be given to 13 projects and groups.

An artist's impression of the boardwalk.

The money for the Riverside Project is the largest grant announced from the first round of funding. The scheme, which includes new accessible bridges and paths as well as management of the site’s biodiversity, has been funded with a £1.5m grant from Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Other schemes to get funding included:

£25,000 for Great Alne Parish Council to upgrade the streetlights

£25,000 for Stockton and £2,500 for Snitterfield Playing fields to upgrade and extend facilities

£20,000 to help replace Wixford Village Hall

£25,000 for Volunteer It Yourself CIC to improve Temple Grafton Community Hall.

£90,000 for the Guild Estate Charity towards the cost of converting an empty town centre property into a co-working space

£22,380 for Shakespeare’s Birthplace for two projects, one to transform an empty retail unit in the town into a community wellbeing hub and learning venue, and another to improve the experience of visitors to Shakespeare Birthplace on Henley Street by transforming the streetscape.

£35,000 for Stratford BID to provide planters which also provide information including the history of the town and visitor information

The recommendations were made by a Local Prosperity Advisory Group made up of local organisations and businesses.

District council leader, Cllr Tony Jefferson, said: “There is a great mix of projects from across the whole of the district. There are schemes that will stimulate our local economy, help the response to the climate emergency, improve the sense of place and promote the area on a national and international stage but, most importantly, these schemes have our residents at centre stage.”

There will be rounds of funding over the next two years as the council has been allocated £3.6m over three years as part of the government’s Levelling Up agenda.

The fund, the government says, will allow local authorities to fund projects that improve the places in which people live as well as support individuals and businesses.