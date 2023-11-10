PLANS to provide an extra lane along the frequently congested Birmingham Road into Stratford have been scrapped as traffic growth has not been as great as expected.

Warwickshire County Council, which is carrying out a three-phased programme of works along the town’s major route, said the majority of the road will remain single lane with the exception of a stretch close to the A46, which will still be widened.

The county said after examining traffic trends it was no longer necessary to have two lanes of traffic coming into town as originally planned. Instead, the Birmingham Road would be widened near the A46 Bishopton roundabout, to The Avenue, while the rest of the road would remain single lane in and out of town.