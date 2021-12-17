Extra hours and activities at Shakespeare Birthplace Trust

THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust will continue its bounce back from the coronavirus shock with three of its properties open more often next year – and the other two expanding their roles to help students learn more about the Bard.

Shakespeare's Birthplace (53794321)

In details released last week, it revealed the Birthplace will shut its doors from 5th January to 4th February for conservation and maintenance work. It will then reopen from Saturday, 5th February and will be open throughout the year.

March will then see Anne Hathaway’s Cottage and New Place back in action for a longer season, stretching from 26th March to 30th October.

At that point, the trust is extending the opening hours for all three sites to seven days a week, from 10am-5pm.

Director of visitor experience, Rachael Boyd, said: “Building on the success of our phased approach to reopening and listening to feedback from visitors and our staff and volunteers, we’re delighted to be able to reopen three of the Shakespeare family homes in the spring for longer periods. We’re also looking at ways to improve the visitor experience with a new exhibition at Shakespeare’s Birthplace from February and the return of on-site programming, including live Shakespearian performances.

“We’re hoping 2022 will be a positive year for the nation’s tourism and culture sector as we prepare to welcome more visitors to the region for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, as well as the lead-up to the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio in 2023. Although we remain agile in responding to the progress of the pandemic, we look forward to warmly welcoming visitors back again and sharing Shakespeare’s rich stories.”

Mary Arden’s and Hall’s Croft are not forgotten as they will continue to play key roles in the trust’s education programme as more schools, colleges and universities plan visits to Stratford.

The former will continue to operate as a dedicated facility for primary school workshops, while the former cafe area of Hall’s Croft will continue to be used for A-level and higher education groups and lectures.

All five properties will also feature in a programme of outdoor family-friendly activities and special events during the year, with further details to be announced in the New Year.

Researchers can also continue to pre-book the Reading Room at Henley Street to access the Trust’s archives.

The work at the Birthplace is part of a phased schedule of conservation of internal and external aspects of the building which began earlier this year following listed building consent from Stratford District Council.

It will be carried out by the Trust’s estates team with some support of specialist heritage contractors and will include the replacement of lime plaster, repairs to timber flooring and chimney repointing.

Head of estates Mark Ratcliffe said: “We’ve made good progress over the course of the year to continue our conservation and maintenance programme outside of opening hours.

“However we are now ready to move some of these works inside the house and we felt that January is an opportune time to carry out repairs safely and with minimal disruption.”

The Birthplace shop will be closed for a shorter period for maintenance from 5th-11th January, while both the property and shop are open at present, with a Christmas break on 24th, 25th and 26th December.

For more details and full opening times, go to: www.shakespeare.org.uk