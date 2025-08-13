Extra dates added to Stratford District health screening programme

HUNDREDS of men and women have taken part in a health and blood test screening programme being promoted by Stratford District Council.

And extra dates have been added to allow more residents to take advantage of the tests which are run in partnership with the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust (GFCT).

So far, 636 tests have been carried out at the events in Stratford, Studley, Southam and Alcester. This includes 373 men who have taken part in the prostate cancer screening programme, with 83 referred for further tests via their GP.

The screenings for diabetes and cholesterol have also yielded important results, with 14 per cent and 75 per cent of participants respectively identified as having levels outside the normal range and advised to follow up with their doctor.

The prostate cancer testing session in Alcester saw Farren Mellings have the blood test administered by Lindsey Griffin, lead phlebotomist for the Graham Fulford Trust, watched by Cllr Stuart Keighley and Doug Badger, chairman of the South Warwickshire Prostate Support Group. Photo: Mark Williamson

The programme offers tests for £14 each, subsidised by SDC, and are for men over 40 (prostate screening) and men and women aged 18 and over for diabetes and cholesterol.

The next events are at:

Stratford Leisure Centre on Saturday, 13th September

Shipston Scout Hut on Saturday, 11th October, and

Henley Memorial Hall on Saturday, 22nd November

The events run from 10am until 2pm at each location. Spaces are limited and need to be booked in advanced at https://sdc.mypsatests.org.uk/

Cllr Liz Coles, Housing and Customer Services Portfolio said: “It is really good to see people taking advantage of this health screening initiative that we have organised together with the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, offering residents across Stratford district the opportunity to access blood tests at a concessionary rate, with a focus on early detection of prostate cancer, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

“It is all part of our ongoing commitment to supporting residents in living full and healthy lives. We know, early detection significantly improves access to timely support and treatment, and we are looking to build on this programme for next year.”