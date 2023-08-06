Detective Superintendent Jill Fowler, head of professional standards for Warwickshire Police, talks about her role that involves holding colleagues to account
Published: 06:00, 06 August 2023
MILLIONS of us were glued to the BBC hit drama series Line of Duty, which followed an anti-corruption unit tracking down and exposing bad cops.
Real-life Detective Superintendent Jill Fowler, head of professional standards for Warwickshire Police, also holds her own colleagues to account and roots-out wrong-doing among the ranks.
And since taking on the role in January, she’s had plenty of drama to deal with.