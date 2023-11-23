Explosive shots as film crew ‘blow up’ Stratford Greenway bridge

“DON’T mention the war” was the message spread to the cast and crew of Second World War movie Calling the Tune ahead of its filming on the Greenway on Saturday night.

Mastermind and director behind the film Roger Harding runs production company Two Hats Films and is well known locally as a Lib Dem district and town councillor.

“I swore everyone to secrecy as we didn’t want a crowd,” Roger told the Herald.