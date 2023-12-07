EXPLOSIONS rocked a resident’s home in Welford at 5am on Monday after fire raged through a large pile of scrap at a depot on Long Marston Road.

Fire fighters tackled the blaze for five hours which started when approximately 30 metres by 10 metres of scrap including a caravan and two cars caught fire.

The fire was the second at the site this year. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

No one was injured during the incident but one resident – who did not wish to be identified – said: