AN explosion sent flames into the air as a fire broke out behind The Moat House Inn at Kings Coughton.

Residents described hearing the blast, which resulted in the loss of electricity at nearby properties for three to four hours last Wednesday (12th October), as the fire spread to a utility pole at the site off Birmingham Road.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire started at about 4pm in a single-story wooden building. Six fire engines and one turntable ladder were sent to tackle the blaze which resulted in the A435 being closed to traffic for several hours.

It destroyed three wooden structures, including a storage area belonging to the pub which contained beer kegs and gas bottles. A shed belonging to a nearby residential property containing a number of vintage motorbikes was also destroyed.

The scene following a blaze in a yard behind Jigsaw Design and Print and The Moat House Inn at King's Coughton. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59968440)

A fire service spokesperson said: “Crews used breathing apparatus, 45mm jets and a hydrant to control the fire. By 5.35pm the fire was under control and damping down was in progress. Crews then used 9m ladders to remove roof tiles to prevent the fire’s spread.”