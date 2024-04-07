MANY centuries ago Alice Poynton allegedly ran a brothel at the Garrick Inn.

This historic timber framed building has been a popular watering hole in the town for generations of Stratfordians but what you see on the outside isn’t the complete picture especially when it comes taking a closer look at its structure and frame.

High Street, Stratford, 1910.

The Garrick, or number 25 High Street, is on Stratford’s historic spine and is located in the heart of the town’s conservation area.