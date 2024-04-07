The inside story on an old Stratford inn
Published: 11:00, 07 April 2024
MANY centuries ago Alice Poynton allegedly ran a brothel at the Garrick Inn.
This historic timber framed building has been a popular watering hole in the town for generations of Stratfordians but what you see on the outside isn’t the complete picture especially when it comes taking a closer look at its structure and frame.
The Garrick, or number 25 High Street, is on Stratford’s historic spine and is located in the heart of the town’s conservation area.