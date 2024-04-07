Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

The inside story on an old Stratford inn

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 07 April 2024

MANY centuries ago Alice Poynton allegedly ran a brothel at the Garrick Inn.

This historic timber framed building has been a popular watering hole in the town for generations of Stratfordians but what you see on the outside isn’t the complete picture especially when it comes taking a closer look at its structure and frame.

High Street, Stratford, 1910.
High Street, Stratford, 1910.

The Garrick, or number 25 High Street, is on Stratford’s historic spine and is located in the heart of the town’s conservation area.

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE