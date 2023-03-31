Expert concludes minimal risk to public after asbestos clean-up on Stratford riverside

AN independent expert study to check if a riverside area is safe has found there is ‘minimal risk’ to the public.

Stratford Town Trust, which commissioned the study after concerns were raised by the Friends of Lench Meadows (FLM) group, published a summary of the report this week.

The trust, which says it is ‘extremely reassured’ at the verdict, commissioned a land contamination specialist to carry out the review of work to date on the Lench Meadows. The meadows form part of the wider Stratford Riverside project and is on the site of a former tip, land owned by Stratford District Council (SDC).