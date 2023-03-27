Expanding Stratford business that's putting AI tech into law firms
Published: 13:14, 27 March 2023
| Updated: 13:15, 27 March 2023
A LAWYER who has designed technology to comply with anti-fraud regulations is supplying hundreds of law firms.
Rudi Kesic, chief executive and founder of Stratford-based Lawtech365, ran his own law firm until five years ago.
Watching his receptionist laboriously photocopying hundreds of pages of documents and bank statements brought in by a client to prove their identity sparked his ‘light bulb’ moment.