Expanding Stratford business that's putting AI tech into law firms

By Gill Oliver
Published: 13:14, 27 March 2023
 | Updated: 13:15, 27 March 2023

A LAWYER who has designed technology to comply with anti-fraud regulations is supplying hundreds of law firms.

Rudi Kesic, chief executive and founder of Stratford-based Lawtech365, ran his own law firm until five years ago.

Watching his receptionist laboriously photocopying hundreds of pages of documents and bank statements brought in by a client to prove their identity sparked his ‘light bulb’ moment.

Business Stratford-upon-Avon
