The number of staff members to quit Bridgetown School on Friday has now reached 14 - which makes 30 stepping down since January 2024.

They claim nothing has changed since they took strike action earlier this year, and that they are disillusioned with leadership of the school.

This is equivalent to 43 per cent of the 70-strong workforce.

The situation has left some parents demanding action while a recent parent survey showed discontent with the school. When asked to agree or disagree with the statement “I would recommend this school to another parent”, only 60 per cent indicated they would, compared to 91 per cent two years ago.

And only 52 per cent agreed with the statement that “the school is well led” compared to 94 per cent two years ago.

The timeline of the current issues at the school goes back to the departure of former head Jane Tailby, who left in 2023. Mark Szortowski, a teacher of 18 years with six years experience as a head, joined Bridgetown in January 2024. The new head’s approach has come under criticism from some of the staff and parents.

Striking staff and union representatives outside of Bridgetown School in April.

In April tensions came to a head when some members of staff went on strike, picketing the school with support from the National Education Union (NEU).

Despite reassurances from Warwickshire County Council, the local education authority, that it was continuing to work with the school and union on a ‘development plan’, further fallout continued ahead of the summer break.

Last Friday (11th July) posters were put up on lamp-posts around the school with the headline ‘Make Bridgetown School brilliant again’.

It then mentioned how ongoing issues had been flagged up to the county council and the school governors with claims that these had been dismissed.

The poster was signed off: “We need to act now to save the great teachers we have left, and bring Bridgetown back to its best.”

One mum told the Herald that the posters were a demonstration of how “parents and the school community are at breaking point”.

In addition to a number of parents, two members of staff also contacted us to share their stories after saying that they felt ignored and “wanted their voices to be heard”.

Fearful of repercussions they asked to remain anonymous, we are calling them Staff Member A and Staff Member B, here are their accounts.

Staff Member A

“Things have been going downhill in the last 18 months.

“Complaints have been made to the school governors but these are swept under the carpet. Staff members are threatened with disciplinaries anytime they stick their necks out.

“It’s like you can be seen and not heard, and like living under a regime.

“We want to be heard and to offer support.

“The atmosphere is awful, the wellbeing of the staff is at an all-time low.

“There are four teachers leaving on Friday, plus support staff and two lunchtime supervisors - overwhelmingly they blame the atmosphere and the leadership.

“There has been a decline in the behaviour of some of the students because of a lack of respect. This has led to safeguarding incidents, including a staff member being struck by a pupil and this was not followed up properly.

“The council are standing by and allowing the school to fall to pieces.

“There is a denial about how many teachers are leaving or have left. A job advert was put out that looked as though it was for two positions - six people applied and five were offered positions.

“It will be a struggle with the number of new staff coming in September, some have very little experience.

“Tears are a regular thing among the staff, there’s always somebody walking down the hall crying or hiding in the loos.We used to say that Bridgetown was like one big family, we supported each other, but it’s not like that anymore.

The council has portrayed us like we are out to cause trouble but we want what is right for the children - and at the end of the day it’s the children that are suffering.”

Staff Member B

“We tried to make our voices heard by going on strike in April but nothing has changed.

“It just seems like if you send any grievances, such as an email, you get the same copied and pasted response from the governors, whether that's a parent complaining or a staff member. If you go higher than that, to the council, you're just made to feel like you're the one with the problem and all of the support is put behind the head and our feelings and wellbeing don’t matter.

“We’ve had staff surveys but they seem totally pointless. You step up to share how you feel and then nothing is done, it doesn’t amount to anything.

“It’s the same with the parent survey - there were some negative responses they didn’t like in the latest one so they took all the previous ones down from the website, that is a very strategic move, in my opinion.

“You just feel like you can't go to anybody because nobody listens to you or believes you.

“It’s clearly not just the staff, the parents are thinking the same, it just feels hopeless.

“I've seen colleagues go from bubbly, happy and smiley to just absolutely deflated, feeling like there's nowhere to turn - and that includes me.

“I do feel some parents and those in charge think that it's like a bullying campaign, a witch-hunt or a hate camp, but actually we're just trying to say this isn't OK.

“I mean, there's 12 colleagues leaving on Friday. That is indicative that people just cannot cope anymore. Twenty-eight staff have left in total recently, that’s a lot.

“Bridgetown was probably one of the most sought after schools in Stratford, if not Warwickshire, an absolutely fantastic school. With all the hard work that was put in to achieve that, it's just really sad to see that gone

“I feel so sorry for the children and the remaining staff who are already at breaking point, and now are going to have to cover even more work as their colleagues leave.

“Why are so many members of staff basically being sacrificed, for what? It’s so unfair.”

The county council response in full

“BRIDGETOWN is a good school with a strong commitment to its pupils, staff, and wider community. It continues to provide a positive learning environment and is focused on delivering high standards of education and care.

“We acknowledge that the school has experienced a higher than usual turnover of staff since the arrival of the new Headteacher. While any period of change can be unsettling, it is not uncommon for staff movement to occur when a new leader takes over from someone who has served for a significant period. Leadership transitions often bring new ideas, expectations, and ways of working, some of which may be welcomed by staff, while others may find the adjustment more challenging.

“We want to reassure the school community that the school is under strong and committed leadership. An independent audit, commissioned at the request of the union, NEU, recently confirmed that governance arrangements have strengthened and that the Governing Body is actively holding the Headteacher to account while supporting the school’s strategic direction.

“We understand that change can cause concern, but it is also a necessary part of school improvement. The Headteacher, supported by the Governing Body and the Local Authority, is focused on building a positive, inclusive, and high-performing school environment for all pupils and staff.

“We remain committed to listening to staff and working constructively with their representatives. Since November 2024, the school and the Local Authority have been in regular dialogue with the NEU, and this collaboration has led to a jointly agreed resolution document. A recent meeting on 8th July reflected continued progress and a shared commitment to ongoing development.

“We encourage all staff to raise any concerns through the appropriate channels, and we remain open and responsive to feedback as we move forward together.”



