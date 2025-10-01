A CHARITY set up by a south Warwickshire couple to educate hundreds of children in Tanzania is celebrating the exam successes of its students.

Sue and Tadge Sabatowski were inspired to start the charity, Ekica Fundraising, following a visit to the East African country back in 2016. It is a country Tadge feels a connection to, as his Polish mother passed through the nation during her time as a refugee through the Second World War.

The school is “thriving” with some excellent exam results, Sue reports. “At the end of their time at primary school the children have to take a national exam in order to be able to go on to secondary school,” she told the Herald.

“They’ve had two cohorts of children that have passed with a 100 per cent pass rate. A third group has just taken theirs and they’ll find out the results in November, but they’re quite hopeful they’ll do well.”

Pupils at Ekica pre and primary school

The couple, who lived in Alcester for 35 years and now live in Shipston, wanted to take part in some volunteering during their stay and, with Sue’s background in education, they went with an agency and were placed at Ekica, which was then a form of daycare centre.

During their three-week stay, they realised that the woman running the centre, Jenifa Mtukaho, had a huge vision for the future. Part of these plans involved turning the centre into a school with boarding facilities. Sue and Tadge offered to sponsor one of the children, and this got the ball rolling on a charity which now, after being founded in 2019, supports the school thousands of miles away.

“The school is very heavily dependent on us,” said Sue. “Last time we were there, we set up some meetings with organisations that could have helped them create some self-sufficiency.

“To be honest, however, they are so tied up with day-to-day challenges and running the school and everything that they don’t have the time.

“We fund the majority of the food because all the children in the school now, which is getting on to 250 or 300, have a hot meal every day. So we predominantly pay for the food every quarter with the funds that we have."

Tadge and Sue Sabatowski with school director Jenifa Mtukaho

“We also often need to supplement the salary payments. The teachers that she has are very loyal and have been with us since the beginning, but there is a struggle to pay them good salaries.”

More recent developments with the school have included being able to provide accommodation for students preparing for their exam.

“We have been able to facilitate the boarding that she was looking for in their school, and that’s primarily for the children in the top year who are going to be taking their exam. Those children understand how important it is and that they need to give their best,” said Sue.

The charity is holding a fundraising quiz at the Catholic Church Parish Centre in Shipston at 7pm on 24th October with all funds going towards the school. The winning team will also win a £100 cash prize.

For more information, visit https://www.ekicafundraising.org



