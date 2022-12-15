THE King Edward VI success story continued as the Stratford school was named West Midlands State Secondary School of the Year in The Sunday Times Parent Power guide.

The award recognises that, in the first year of public examinations following the Covid pandemic, KES has once again topped the school rankings in the region based on A level and GCSE results.

The rankings, printed on Sunday, revealed that 92.2 per cent of KES A-level results were graded A*-B while 91.2 per cent of GCSE grades were 7-9 (A*/A).