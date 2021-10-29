A disgraced former Warwickshire Police officer and investigator has been jailed over relationships he had with two women whose cases he was involved in investigating.

Alan Butler had pleaded not guilty to two charges of misconduct in a public office – but was convicted of both charges following a trial at Warwick Crown Court which ended in August.

Following an adjournment for reports to be prepared on him, both women spoke of the effect his ‘manipulating’ behaviour has had on them. Appearing at Coventry Crown Court, Butler, 64, from Camp Hill, Nuneaton, was jailed for 18 months.

Prosecutor Grace Ong had explained: “This case is about Mr Butler abusing his position as a public official, a police investigator. He entered into a sexual relationship with one woman, and also did some inappropriate touching and had a personal relationship with [another]. He denies any inappropriate conduct.”

The first charge related to a relationship Butler had with a woman between October 2015 and August 2017 at a time when he was investigating an allegation made by her.

The second charge detailed further conduct by him with another woman whose case he was investigating in 2017.

The jury heard Butler kissed the second woman on occasions and had had also touched that woman inappropriately on her bottom.

At the resumed hearing the first woman told the court: “He manipulated me at a time he was supposed to be there for me. He totally abused his position of trust. I trusted Alan, but in reality he was grooming and manipulating me to use me for his own sexual gratification.”

The other woman said: “I feel extremely vulnerable and feel I can’t trust the police. He abused his power to coerce me into doing things I didn’t want to do. Mr Butler saw an opportunity to manipulate me, and he made me believe he was trying to help me to get justice, but he had an alternative agenda.

“He took advantage of me at the most vulnerable time of my life.”

Christopher Millington, defending, conceded: “What has to be recognised is that punishment and deterrence are very much at play in this case. Sadly you are dealing with a defendant approaching 65 years of age, and one who was coming towards the end of many years of public service, someone who served as a police officer from 1975 to 2005 and then in 2007 became a staff investigator.”

And of the first woman, he said: “We very much take issue with her assertion that he groomed and manipulated her.”

Jailing Butler, Judge Potter said: “Your offending has had a profound and deep-seated effect on both women. You had cynically made an assessment that if they were to complain, there was every chance their complaints would be disregarded.”

He added: “Not only must police officers be deterred from such conduct, but the public must see that condign punishment will follow for officers who betray the trust placed in them.”