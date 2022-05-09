Thieves who stole a terminally ill great-grandad’s new mobility scooter the day after he got it were blasted as “evil and disgusting” by well-wishers who then raised money for a new one within 24 hours.

Alcester father-of-three, grandad of five and great-grandad of six, David Skinner, 84, has terminal bladder cancer which causes him mobility issues. He paid £1,270 for a new mobility scooter, a black ZT500 three-wheel model. It was delivered last Tuesday (26th April) to his home at Jubilee Court which he shares with his wife of 63 years, June.

David used his new scooter just once before a thief or thieves stole it from outside the couple’s home the next day.

David Skinner from Alcester who had his new mobility scooter stolen. . Photo: Mark Williamson A24/5/22/9868. (56448530)

Daughter Dee Barnett, 63, told the Herald: “He was really excited about getting the scooter. His bladder cancer affects his walking – he can walk but he couldn’t get into town.

“After they delivered the scooter he toddled off into town on it – which is possibly where someone saw it – and it was stolen probably overnight on Wednesday evening, and he realised it was gone on Thursday morning.”

