Evie's ordeal inspires staff at Stratford nursery to new heights

WHEN two-year-old Evie Martin was rushed to hospital in December with a rare and serious condition, her parents spent every hour they could by her side while family, friends and charities rallied round.

As it emerged that Evie had contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare nerve condition in the limbs causing numbness and pain, parents Samantha and Ben put their lives on hold.

While their little girl underwent over two months of treatment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Samantha Martin and Ben Latham took time out from their jobs at Stratford Garden Centre and set up a ‘home away from home’ at a Ronald McDonald House near to the hospital.

Now that Evie is back home and on the road to recovery, staff from her nursery, Quinton Cygnets, are raising money for Samantha and Ben and Ronald McDonald House through a charity skydive.

With her “fighter” of a daughter now at home in Evesham, Samantha looked back on the day Evie fell ill and the ordeal that followed.

“She couldn’t walk by the time we got the ambulance on the Friday. She couldn’t even lift her head up,” said Samantha. “We were sent to Birmingham and she had to be put on a ventilator and put to sleep for a couple of days with a massive tube in her mouth, which was really horrible.

“We were there for two months; throughout Christmas, new year, and my partner’s birthday. She was on a ventilator for about three to four days and then they woke her up to do plasma transfusions, which she had five of. But, obviously, things don’t go to plan and she got sepsis from it. Then it went a bit downhill again. So it’s been nearly three months of treatment.”

Doctors estimated that it would take Evie six to 12 months to walk again, but the girl described as “healthy as a horse” prior to her illness is fighting back.

“She is actually managing to walk by herself now, but she’s still quite wobbly,” explained Samantha. “She needs help doing a lot of things that she could do before, like being potty-trained, so it’s like starting from when she was a baby.

“She does find it really distressing and frustrating. She can have a tantrum over something silly because she doesn’t realise what it’s all about. Her brother and sister are great with her, and when they run around she tries to keep up, which is the frustrating thing for her. It’s been challenging but she’s making amazing progress and everyone’s been so supportive.”

As well as Ronald McDonald House, which provides free accommodation for parents whose children are having treatment in nearby hospitals, the staff at Quinton Cygnets have provided incredible support, explained Samantha.

“Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House have been amazing,” said Samantha. “They help so many children and families, and they were really understanding over Christmas, giving us lots of presents for Evie. Then without the support of Kelly and everyone at Cygnets it would have been really hard.”

The three nursery workers, Kelly Brain, Vicki Dickson and Sinead Timms will make their jumps in June.

Kelly told the Herald: “Evie’s my key child, so I’ve obviously got a personal connection to her and she’s like family. She’s had a really tough ordeal and then Samantha and Ben have had a knock-on effect of not being able to work, so it’s been hard for them as well. I just wanted to make sure that we were doing something for the family.”

The trio have so far raised more than £3,000.

“It’s lovely,” said Kelly. “You realise how it affects people, and how it’s touched them in a personal way. A lot of the comments on the fundraising site said they didn’t realise just what the Ronald McDonald House Charities do for families.”

She added: “I want to be the first one that goes up [for the skydive] and obviously come down safely, and then I can watch everybody else. I think if i watched them first I would definitely chicken out!”

To donate to the Cygnet staff’s skydive fundraiser, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p94t84a