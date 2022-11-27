A GRIEVING family were left in shock after getting a notice to quit their home just weeks after the death their mother.

Sarah Smith died unexpectedly aged 42 on 23rd September leaving four sons, including two who lived with her at their housing association home in Ten Acres, Alcester.

Last week the family received a letter from Orbit housing group giving Sammy, 20, and Harvey, 14, notice to quit and ordering vacant possession of the property by Sunday 11th December.